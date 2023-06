Why KRILL OIL LIQUID PUMP is a Superior Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Your Pets

You may know how important essential fatty acids are for your health, but what about for your pet's health?

If you feed your dog or cat a commercially processed diet, there’s a good chance she may have a fatty acid deficiency or imbalance.

The outer signs of an omega-3 deficiency in your pet are easy to spot – like itchy, dry skin or a greasy hair or coat.

These fatty acids are also crucial for your pet’s immune system as well.