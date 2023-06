DURHAM REPORT BOMBSHELL: WATERGATE ON STEROIDS! | Louder with Crowder

A woke Miller Lite ad just resurfaced and it took off like wildfire on social media.

Will Miller Lite be boycotted just like Bud Light?!

Also, the Durham report came out and we have the latest.

Lastly, we give you an in-depth analysis of Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino.

Tune in!

#Durham #DonaldTrump #Twitter