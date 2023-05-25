Lego Ferrari 308 and 328

Hello Lego fans, welcome to my new channel!

This is where I'll be going over my own Lego city called Supercar city.

I am a fan of supercars, and have done several MOC's of rare exotics, movie cars, and just some cool custom sports cars and other vehicles.

I will be sharing those here.

Today we take a quick look at one of my favorite MOC's, my Ferrari 308 GTS and 328 GTS.

I look forward to sharing more with you all and hope that we can have some creative discussions on this most creative of hobbies.

For more cool cars check out my Rebrickable page below, I will be doing videos on these MOC's and more in the coming weeks.

Until then please like and subscribe and we will see you next time!