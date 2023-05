Tina Turner: Iconic singer and Grammy Award winner passes away at 83 | Oneindia News

Tina Turner, the earthshaking singer whose rasping vocals, sex-ual magnetism and explosive energy made her an unforgettable live performer and one of the most successful recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht (Kusnakht), Switzerland, near Zurich.

She was 83.

#TinaTurner #TinaTurnerDeath #RockAndRollSingerTinaTurner ~HT.97~PR.152~ED.101~