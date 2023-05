Kinnock: ‘Conservatives have lost control of our immigration

Stephen Kinnock, the Labour MP for Aberavon, says the Conservative party “have lost control of our immigration system” as new ONS figures reveal net migration to the UK has climbed to a record level.

Report by Ajagbef.

