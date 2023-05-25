Khorramshahr missile: Iran claims successful test of 4th gen nuclear-capable missile |Oneindia News

Iran has said that it has successfully tested a 2,000 km-range ballistic missile named Kheiber..or Khorramshahr.

The test has come just two days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces raised the prospect of “action” against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching Israel and US bases in the region.

Despite opposition from the United States and European countries, Tehran has said it would further develop its “defensive” missile programme.

The missile’s extended range, advanced guidance and control system, and improved structural features further solidify Iran’s status as a formidable missile power.

Kheibar is one of the most advanced missiles designed by the experts of the Ministry of Defense's Aerospace Industries Organization.

It is a liquid-fueled missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms with impressive strategic and tactical capabilities.

