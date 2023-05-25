How did they lie about the shape of earth since 1960s! - LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!

This video describes what the Masons have done in between 1920s to 1960s.

The most documented sailors sailing to Antarctica were Freemasons.

Funded by the public these Freemasons traveled to the South Pole when they have found more land beyond the South Pole.

Admiral Richard Byrd which was the American Voyager was killed 6 months after he found a lot more land beyond the South Pole.

About six Masons found the same thing.

After the race to the South Pole NATO has decided to put a treaty on the South Pole in 1959, this treaty prevents individuals to do their own experiments in the South Pole and find out what they are doing down there.

Compasses doesn't work in South Pole because there is only one magnetical attraction which is the northern magnetic attraction there is no South Pole there is a ice wall that encompasses our ocean water.

This is the truth about flat Earth and what they're hiding is ungoverned continents that lies beyond Antarctica..