Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, for the God Emperor! | Episode 3

The Warp is real.

At fist I felt like a whipped AMD enjoyer, but the weird graphics are now clearly purposeful and good-trippy.

Back from my first warpgate I'm expecting full shenanigans with the level layouts.

They can make it up to me by dropping a hot flamer in my lap.

