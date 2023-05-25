McCarthy vs. Biden- OH ITS ON!, DeSantis' Twitter Trouble: GLITCHY Announcement + A.I's Role On War?

Get ready for a power-packed Thursday episode of Cancel This Show podcast that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

Hold on tight as we witness DeSantis making waves with a groundbreaking announcement, captured on video!

Buckle up as Kevin McCarthy puts Biden on notice over the hot-button topic of the "debt ceiling".

Join us as we shed light on a controversial radio program by the CBC, aiming to sell the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" agenda to Canadians!

Project Veritas unleashes a video exposing disturbing child prom activities.

We're thrilled to have Jonathan Heslop, Owner of Rockwood Charcoal, joining us in the studio!