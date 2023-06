The cat is asking for help! (Entering the vet to show his wound)

Greetings to all friends... Today we share with you one of the videos known as cat rescue videos, namely "cat rescue videos".

We named this boy Çakır!

He almost came to our clinic and asked for help!

He had a very serious, dried-up wound on his face.

So without wasting time, the cat rescue operation started for us and we quickly started to improve the general health condition.

Let's watch the rest from the video.