Date set for trial of first of 3 Russian missile scientists accused of treason | Oneindia News

The first of the three Russian hypersonic missile scientists to be arrested on suspicion of treason will go on trial next week in a case which apparently involves accusations of betraying secrets to foreign adversaries.

The criminal case against Anatoly Maslov, 76, will open in Saint Petersburg’s city court on June 1.

The St.

Petersburg City Court also ruled on May 24 that Maslov's detention would be extended until at least November 10.

Soon after his arrest, authorities had flown him to Moscow and put him in pre-trial detention in Lefortovo prison…a former KGB interrogation site where Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is also being held.

The details of the case are classified, but some local media reports cited sources close to scientific circles as saying that the three scholars are suspected of handing information related to their research to China.

