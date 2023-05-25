Statistics Office: Germany slips into recession after economy contracted 0.3% in first quarter

The figures were a blow to the German government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialise.
Germany has slipped into recession after its economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2023.
