Wake the F#CK up w/JEFF #156- there is a whole other world out there

So many folks are seeing happy go luck dogs, playful dogs, friendly dogs without even realizing there are so many dogs that are the polar opposite, we live in that world and that is why our content is what it is, the philosophy is what it is (even thought much of our philosophy is great for all dogs) so many folks just don't understand out world, that is one of the reasons for the negativity to how we train.