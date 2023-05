MiG-29K lands on India's Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at night for first time | Oneindia News

The Indian Navy achieved a historic milestone after the MiG-29K fighter jet conducted a successful night landing on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The video of the same was shared by the Indian Navy on its official Twitter account.

#MiG29K #INSVikrant #IndianNavy #RajnathSingh ~HT.99~PR.152~ED.103~