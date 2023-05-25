China's CDC Warns of Rising Cases Amid New COVID Variant

NBC reports that China is facing a potential COVID surge of up to 65 million cases per week by the end of June.

The news comes just months after China lifted far reaching 'zero-COVID' measures that included strict lockdowns, mass testing and forced quarantines.

Respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan released new data at a medical conference this week in the southern city of Guangzhou.

NBC reports that the United States and China stopped releasing weekly case updates earlier this month, making it difficult to determine the extent of the current outbreak.

The U.S. State Department, which lifted testing requirements for travelers from China in March, declined to say whether further restrictions were being considered.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller said that the situation was being monitored in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We don’t want to see people anywhere, obviously, suffering from COVID-19, Matt Miller, U.S. State Department spokesman, via NBC.

According to Miller, the U.S. remains committed to cooperation with China , "on transnational challenges, including on global health matters and maintaining open lines of communication.".

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's chief epidemiologist said that about 80% of China's 1.4 billion people were infected by the first omicron wave.

NBC reports that waning immunity from that previous wave of variants may be increasing the risk of reinfection in China.