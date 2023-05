MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.25.23 @12pm: AN ALL OUT GOP CIVIL WAR HAS BEGUN, AND IT’S A GOOD THING

FULL breakdown of the Desantis campaign launch on Twitter Spaces, A Preview of Desantis’ campaign strategy- Trump responds and the fight is ON!- Why we should embrace a GOP primary- BLM going bankrupt but their mission has been accomplished- Christians under attack In America, Biden shrugs it off- MikeCrispi.com for more!