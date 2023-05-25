Succession Director Mark Mylod Breaks Down That Scene From Connor's Wedding

"On Succession, we really like to mess up weddings." If you haven't seen Connor's Wedding yet, feel free to buzz off.

Director Mark Mylod breaks down that scene from Connor's Wedding you should have seen by now ahead of Succession's series finale this Sunday.

Director: Frank Cosgriff Director of Photography: Brad Wickham Editor: Alana McNair Celebrity Talent: Mark Mylod Producer: Madison Coffey Line Producer: Jen Santos Production Manager: Natasha Soto-Albors Director, Video Talent: Lauren Mendoza Associate Producer: Rafael Vasquez Camera Operator: Zach Eisen Audio: Lily Van Leuwen Gaffer: Niklas Moller Production Assistant: Amanda Broll Post Production Supervisor: Ted Taylor