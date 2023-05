Lewis: ‘Good news’ that energy bills are set to fall

Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, says it’s “good news” that average household energy bills are set to fall by £426 a year from July, It comes as Ofgem announced plans to drop its price cap after tumbling wholesale prices.

Households will therefore pay an estimated 17% less for the energy they use.

Report by Ajagbef.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn