Parent Webinar - May 23, 2023

Part 2 of “Homeschooling Multiple Ages”.

Wendy and Doris will discuss “Daily Learning Routines” and mastering/tackling curriculum, while teaching multiple kids at once and always keeping their learning styles in mind.

Wendy will talk about the importance of schedules, flexible to change, and how to put your best thoughts down on paper to help you avoid wrestling with your children on “What’s next, Mom?” questions.

There will also be discussion on entrance into University, Trade Schools and College.

Wendy has 27 years of homeschooling experience after raising 7 children and many years experience teaching 1-hour classes at her homeschool co-op, The Learning Centre.