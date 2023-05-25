DeSantis Campaign Launch Announcement Crashes Twitter Livestream

DeSantis , Campaign Launch Announcement , Crashes Twitter Livestream.

DeSantis , Campaign Launch Announcement , Crashes Twitter Livestream.

On May 24, Twitter's livestream of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' announcement of his bid to become president of the United States experienced a number of technical issues.

.

On May 24, Twitter's livestream of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' announcement of his bid to become president of the United States experienced a number of technical issues.

.

CNN reports that the livestream crashed and was delayed as hundreds of thousands of users logged on to see DeSantis' announcement.

CNN reports that the livestream crashed and was delayed as hundreds of thousands of users logged on to see DeSantis' announcement.

The livestreamed event, which was hosted on Twitter Spaces, saw audio cut in and out for the beginning of the stream.

.

CNN reports that while over 500,000 Twitter users signed on to view the event, after the crash, only 250,000 users signed back in to view the relaunched stream.

CNN reports that while over 500,000 Twitter users signed on to view the event, after the crash, only 250,000 users signed back in to view the relaunched stream.

The news comes following a number of technical issues since Elon Musk took over the social media platform in 2022.

.

The news comes following a number of technical issues since Elon Musk took over the social media platform in 2022.

.

Multiple service outages have impacted users ability to access Twitter, to view images or their timeline.

Following DeSantis' livestream, Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks addressed the issues, blaming the limited capacity of Twitter's servers for the problems. .

Following DeSantis' livestream, Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks addressed the issues, blaming the limited capacity of Twitter's servers for the problems. .

I think it crashed because when you multiply a half-million people in a room by an account with over 100 million followers, which is Elon’s account, I think that creates just a scalability level that was unprecedented, David Sacks, Tech entrepreneur, via CNN.

CNN reports that Twitter's Spaces was not intended to host events with hundreds of thousands of listeners.

.

Sacks also attempted to spin the crash in a positive direction following the hour long event, saying, , “It’s not how you started, it’s how you finish and we finished strong.”