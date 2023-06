WWII veteran who died alone receives the funeral he deserved

Flight Sergeant Peter Brown died alone in London at 96 years old.

With no known relatives in the UK, a campaign sought to organise a military funeral for the WWII veteran.

And after a monumental effort, he was finally laid to rest.

Report by Reeda.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn