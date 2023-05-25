The Irish Connection

In Plato's TIMAEUS we find a very interesting story that can shed some light to this TARTARIA MYSTERY.
We explore possible reasons for the fall of the Tartarian Empire and possibly it's origins.
In Plato's TIMAEUS we find a very interesting story that can shed some light to this TARTARIA MYSTERY.
We explore possible reasons for the fall of the Tartarian Empire and possibly it's origins.
Discover the chilling legend of the Dullahan, the Irish headless horseman. Originating from Celtic mythology, the Dullahan is a..