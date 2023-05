Daveed Diggs & Jacob Tremblay's 'Love Seafood Increased' After The Little Mermaid

Daveed Diggs and Jacob Tremblay voice Sebastian and Flounder respectively in the new Little Mermaid film, but it hasn't changed their relationship with seafood!

Melissa Nathoo chats to the pair about singing, eating and thing-me-bobs ahead of the live action release.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn