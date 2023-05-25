CHRIS SALCEDO-HERES WHATS TRENDING

SPEAKER MCCARTHY DIRECTS TEAM TO WORK NONSTOP ON DEBT CEILING But Biden on his way to Delaware for Memorial Day weekend.
Republicans say deal maybe reached as early as tomorrow
SPEAKER MCCARTHY DIRECTS TEAM TO WORK NONSTOP ON DEBT CEILING But Biden on his way to Delaware for Memorial Day weekend.
Republicans say deal maybe reached as early as tomorrow
It's time to hit the red carpet for the premiere of the horror movie The Boogeyman, based on the Stephen King novel.
The..
Habbening.tv Thursday News Roundup Livestream hosted by Chris Carrion from News Fist.