The Problems of Life are Actually Good | 2 Corinthians 7:4-6

It seems backward but having problems is actually a good thing!

If we can just learn to be thankful in the middle of the messy situation you will get victory!

Fear might come and that's okay.

You'll get through it just fine.

See things through God's eyes.

He is up to something good in your life.

He'll turn thing around and make a way where there seems to be no way!