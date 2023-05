Hijack

Hijack Trailer - Series - Plot Synopsis: Told in real time, HIJACK is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and as authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Directed by Jim Field Smith starring Idris Elba, Archie Panjabi, Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Kate Phillips, Ben Miles release date June 28, 2023 (on Apple TV Plus)