They Went With The Blindfold

Dr. John Robson comments on key items from the latest Climate Discussion Nexus weekly "Wednesday Wakeup" newsletter (https://climatediscussionnexus.com/ne..., from Canadian oil and gas producers still not seeing that the government intends to destroy them to the MSM saying that rain in California is a sign of climate breakdown and will kill the crops, just like drought, more fretting about climate allergies, Trade War III continuing, the alarmists really intending to take your car, global warming making airplane turbulence worse, El Nino becoming a climate phenomenon (and so being bad) and more #CoolClimateData from Ole Humlum's Climate4You showing that the planet is cooling not warming over the long run, revisions to satellite temperature data that say the models are exaggerating, and a suggestion to use daily maximums not daily average temperatures to avoid Urban Heat Island contamination of the data.