How to sell real estate with NO 1099 misinformation ‘snitch’ report going to the IRS!

When you sell real estate and the title company or closing attorney is preparing your real estate closing documents, their standard practice is to ask you for your taxpayer identification number.

This is for the purpose of reporting the transaction to the IRS on an IRS Form 1099 information report.

But what are the laws behind this report and which real estate transactions do those laws require be reported to the IRS?