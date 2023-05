LOCAL HEROES Documentary Movie

LOCAL HEROES Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The incredible, little-known tale of three Nottingham Forest football players, Viv Anderson, Garry Birtles and Tony Woodcock who triumphed over adversity – during a time of major political and social upheaval and cultural change in the UK – to win the European Cup in 1979 and 1980, under legendary football manager Brian Clough.