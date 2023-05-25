THE WARM SEASON Movie

THE WARM SEASON Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the year 1967, young Clive, a twelve-year-old girl, finds herself engrossed in play amidst the vast expanse of the New Mexican desert, which stretches behind her family's secluded motel.

It is during one of these solitary adventures that an enigmatic figure named Mann abruptly materializes before her, asserting to hail from a dying planet and on a quest to discover a new sanctuary for his kind.

With authorities hot on his trail, Mann entrusts Clive with a luminous orb, urging her to safeguard it and promising his eventual return.

A quarter-century rushes by, and Clive, now a married woman, grapples with the challenges of preserving the motel that has fallen into decline.

Her husband, Mitch, implores her to sell the struggling establishment, offering the prospect of a fresh start to rekindle their love and rebuild their lives.

As Clive contemplates her options, a surprising development unfolds—Mann resurfaces, fervently desiring the return of his entrusted orb.

The predicament lies in Clive's own uncertainty regarding its whereabouts, for its exact location eludes her memory.

Caught between the choices that loom before her, Clive must navigate the complexities of her past and present, while grappling with the enigmatic return of Mann and the quest to recover the elusive orb.

Through this intricate web of events, Clive's journey unravels, unveiling the profound impact of hidden truths, elusive memories, and the power of second chances.

Directed by Janet Grillo, THE WARM SEASON stars Carie Kawa, Michael Esparza, Daniel Dorr.