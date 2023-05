Unclenching the Fists Movie

Unclenching the Fists Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: May 26, 2023 Starring: Alik Karaev, Milana Aguzarova, Soslan Khugaev Director : Kira Kovalenko Synopsis: In a former mining town in North Ossetia, Russia, a young woman struggles to escape the stifling hold of the family she loves as much as she rejects.