Burden of Proof Movie

Burden of Proof Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When 15-year-old Jennifer Pandos went missing in 1987, her parents told everyone she ran away.

Decades later, her brother Stephen begins a relentless odyssey in search of the truth.

His investigation into the case threatens to destroy his family as he becomes strongly convinced that his parents are both implicated in the crime.

As time passes, more threads unravel and new evidence comes to light, Stephen starts to question everything he has come to believe.

Burden of Proof premieres June 6, only on Max.