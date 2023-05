How wrong can one journo be? | HBR Talk 262

Last week we began reading through a Dallas Morning News article all about how the United States government supposedly needs to convict more men of sexual assault.

We found some serious errors early on, particularly in the writer’s choice to base that claim on statistics garnered by presuming every allegation true.

We’re going to continue on HBR Talk this week to see what else this writer got horribly wrong.