The ecstasy of Eskista, an ancient Ethiopian dance | Melaku Belay

By mastering the Eskista, an ancient Ethiopian dance, TED Fellow Melaku Belay survived a childhood on the streets and became a voice for his country.

He shares how traditional dances can connect the wisdom of the past to the energy of the future -- and, after the talk, delivers a thrilling performance of Eskista accompanied by a free-jazz ensemble.

(In Amharic with consecutive English translation by filmmaker Mehret Mandefro)