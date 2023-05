Elon Musk-owned Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans | Oneindia News

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink on Thursday said it has gotten approval from US regulators to test its brain implants in people.

Neuralink said that clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first-in-human clinical study is ‘an important first step’ for its technology, which is intended to let brains interface directly with computers.

