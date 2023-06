Hosea, Part 7

Amy continues the Bible study of the Book of Hosea, covering the entire 11th and 12th chapter.

There is also a guest speaker at the beginning of this recording who shares her story with reading the Book of Hosea.

By popular request, portions of the Q&A segment of this study have been included on this audio recording.This study was adapted from a live Zoom meeting that originally took place on 5/21/23.