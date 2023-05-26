RAM captures the audience's heart in the Villars-sous-Écot GP

The MXGP 2023 Championship goes on as the seventh round of the season was run this weekend.

Reaching one-third of the season, the riders faced off at the Villars-sous-Écot circuit in the French GP: a compelling race that was run in the picturesque landscape of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté.

The absolute star of the day was the new RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition 2023, which captured the hearts of the present audience with the incredible sound of its 712-hp 6.2 V8.

In fact, RAM organized multiple track activities with its powerful TRX, while throughout the weekend many enthusiasts had the privilege of touching and sitting inside the world's most powerful production pickup to discover what makes this vehicle so special.

Those who prefer elegance to muscle, on the other hand, were able to admire and discover the RAM 1500 Limited, the American manufacturer's flagship in refinement.

In addition, the RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition 2023 also accompanied the riders to the podium in a true triumphal parade through the crowd.