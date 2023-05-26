Capitol riot extremist Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was dealt the longest prison sentence among the hundreds of Capitol riot cases on Thursday.
