THE LAST STAND Action Clips
Indiana reprimands doctor who revealed 10-year-old had an abortion
Newsy
ViewAfter 14 hours of testimony, debate, and witness statements, the Indiana Licensing Board made a ruling on the case regarding..
THE LAST STAND Action Clips
ViewAfter 14 hours of testimony, debate, and witness statements, the Indiana Licensing Board made a ruling on the case regarding..
ViewRoger Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, is the top U.S. official negotiating for the release of..