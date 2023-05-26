FLASHPOINT LIVE! - ORLANDO 5-25-2023 Gene Bailey, Athlete Riley Gaines, Lance Wallnau, Hank Kunneman

Welcome to the May 25th Thursday night FLASHPOINT LIVE!

Day 3 Replay at the NRB in Orlando Florida!

Join Gene Bailey with Special Guests: Riley Gaines, Lance Wallnau, Hank Kunneman!

Riley Gaines, a 12 time All-American swimmer with 5 SEC titles was a successful female swimmer at University of Kentucky with ambitions to pursue a dental degree.

That post-graduate ambition and her entire life was changed when she was forced to share a locker room and then compete against biological male Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship.