Labour: Government hasn’t dealt with skills gap

Labour frontbencher Nick Thomas-Symonds says the latest net migration figure is at a “high level” because the government has not “dealt with the skills gap in this country.” The shadow international trade secretary says the UK should stop recruiting overseas workers at a 20% discount, and that the Migration Advisory Committee should be linked to skills bodies in the UK.

Report by Jonesia.

