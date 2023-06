‘No doubt’ people will get rid of Ferrier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is in "no doubt" that people will take the chance to get rid of Margaret Ferrier MP if there is a recall petition in her constituency, which could lead to a by-election.

Ferrier is facing a proposed 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Report by Ajagbef.

