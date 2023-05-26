Russia, Belarus finalise deal to station Russian nukes on Belarus soil | Oneindia News

Russia and Belarus have signed a deal formalizing the deployment of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally.

Although Russia’s weapons would be stationed in Belarus, the control will remain in the hands of Kremlin.

This would be Kremlin's first deployment of such bombs outside Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the deployment of the shorter-range weapons in Belarus earlier this year in a move that was widely seen as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine.

The signing of the deal comes as Russia is preparing for a counteroffensive by Ukraine.

The number of nuclear weapons to be stationed in Belarus is still not known.

Putin has said that the construction of storage facilities in Belarus will be completed by July 1…but so far no information about the timeline of its deployment has been announced.

