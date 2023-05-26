What is 'Sengol' that will be installed on May 28 in the new Parliament building? | Oneindia News

2 days from now, i.e on 28th May,a historic chapter will be added to the annals of Indian democracy.

The inauguration of the grand, new building of Indian Parliament will take place on that day.

Although a controversy has erupted over certain aspects regarding the inauguration one historical artefact that was unfortunately relegated to obscurity has been hogging much limelight.

A 5-ft log sceptre, referred as 'Sengol' will be installed beside the honourable Speaker’s chair in the newly inaugurated Parliament building.

In this video, we will tell you what exactly is Sengol what are its historical importance and why its installation is important.

The history of this ceremonial scepter goes back to the rulers of the Chola dynasty in South India during the ancient times.

The root word for Sengol is Semmai that means righteousness.

The ceremonial object when envisioned as a sengol signifies benevolence.

The other side of power is punishment, in which case the sceptre was referred to as 'kodungol'.

