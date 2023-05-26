Voters More Sure of Who They Won't Support Rather Than Who They Will in 2024 Election

More voters are sure of who they won’t support in the 2024 presidential election than who they will.This according to a Monmouth University poll.
Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
More voters are sure of who they won’t support in the 2024 presidential election than who they will.This according to a Monmouth University poll.
Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
ViewFormer Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an exclusive interview with Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty on..
ViewScripps News spoke with State Representative Anna Eskamani for Florida's 42nd District and Chairman of the Alachua County..