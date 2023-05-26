Why You Should Set Healthy Boundaries

Do you feel pressured to say yes to yet another work request?

Maybe you've been burnt out by too many social gatherings?.

It could be time to set some healthy boundaries.

A boundary is something that keeps you safe and comfortable in your relationships.

, Nedra Glover Tawwab, therapist, author of 'Set Boundaries, Find Peace,' via NPR.

Signs You Need to Set Boundaries.

If you feel forced into things you don't want to do, you're compromising on your boundaries.

Experts say ignoring to set boundaries often leads to frustration and resentment.

Increased anxiety prior to interacting with certain people or anticipating declining a request may also be a sign it's time to fortify your boundaries.

Those [feelings] are indicators that perhaps there is space for boundaries in this situation.

Practice Setting Boundaries.

Boundary-setting takes dedication and practice.

Here are a few ways to refine your boundary-setting skills.

Ask yourself what you're willing to tolerate.

When something doesn't feel right, set a boundary and communicate it clearly.

If you feel overextended, say so.

Don't expect others to know what you can or can't handle.

If you don't have the energy to honor a request, be honest and politely decline.

Remember, boundaries start with you.

Understanding your own capacity could lead to a life of healthier relationships