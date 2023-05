John Cleese arrives at court for phone hacking trial

Actor John Cleese arrives at the High Court in London for Prince Harry’s phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Although not involved in the case, the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star has previously supported the Hacked Off campaign.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn