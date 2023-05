Finley Boden’s parents sentenced to life for his murder

Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden, who were found guilty of murdering their 10-month-old son Finley Boden on Christmas Day 2020, have been jailed for life at Derby Crown Court with minimum terms of 27 and 29 years respectively.

Report by Jonesia.

