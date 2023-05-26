One dead and 23 injured in Russian strike on Ukrainian clinic in Dnipro

Children are among the wounded after a Russian missile hit a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities report.
Children are among the wounded after a Russian missile hit a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities report.
Firefighters in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro work on the site of a clinic left ruined and burning by a Russian strike which local..
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksyy called the attack on a Dnipro medical clinic a "crime against humanity." Video of the scene..