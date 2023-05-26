Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Rare Neurological Disorder

TMZ reports that Celine Dion has canceled her Courage World Tour, posting an emotional announcement on social media.

According to the iconic vocalist's Instagram post, she would be unable to go on with the sold-out tour as a result of her ongoing battle with a rare neurological disorder.

Dion said that the news was a "tremendous disappointment" and that she was "working really hard to build back her strength.".

Acknowledging fans' disappointment following a series of postponements, Dion apologized for canceling upcoming shows in France, Belgium, Denmark, Poland and the UK.

I want you all to know, I'm not giving up … and I can't wait to see you again!, Celine Dion, via Instagram.

In December, Dion postponed the sold-out tour after publicly disclosing her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

.

TMZ reports that SPS is a rare neurological disorder that causes stiffness in the torso and limbs.

.

The disorder also can result in emotional distress and debilitating muscle spasms. .

At the time, the singer said that SPS has impacted "every aspect" of her daily life and has made it difficult for her to sing or perform.

In severe cases, the rare disorder, which impacts about one in a million people, can leave some unable to walk or speak